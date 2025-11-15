Raj Bhavan Invites Nominations For The Governor’s Awards For Excellence
Nominations are hereby invited for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence for the year, 2025, recognizing individuals, institutions, organizations, Societies and Trusts that have made exemplary contributions during at least for the last five years i.e., from the year,2020 onwards in the following four (04) fields:
- Women Empowerment
- Tribal Development
- Rural Health & Medical Philanthropy
- Corporate volunteering
In each of the field there will be two categories of awards one category is for individuals and the other category is for the Institutions/ organizations/Societies/ Trusts.
The individuals who have excelled in the above fields or have overwhelmingly supported/ promoted the respective fields for the last five years i.e., from the year, 2020 onwards can apply in Individual category.
The Institutions/ organizations/Societies/ Trusts who have done outstanding development and exemplary support to the above fields for at least last five years i.e., from the year, 2020 onwards can apply under institutional category.
These awards aim to encourage and honour outstanding achievements in the above four categories. Nominations will be thoroughly scrutinized by a specially constituted Selection Committee. Each nomination can be submitted either online or offline. The last date for submission is 5th December, 2025 by 5:00 PM.
The awardees will be honoured by the Hon'ble Governor of Telangana on Republic Day, 26th January 2026.
Eligible individuals who are residents of Telangana and Institutions/ Organizations/Societies/ Trusts engaged in exceptional work in the aforementioned categories at least for the last five years i.e., from the year, 2020 onwards, and having demonstrated impactful service within Telangana, are welcome to apply.
Nominations can be submitted either online or offline.
For offline submissions: Filled in nomination forms duly downloading the prescribed format available in the Telangana Raj Bhavan website https://governor.telangana.gov.in and can be sent to “The Principal Secretary to the Governor, Governor’s Secretariat, Raj Bhavan, Somajiguda, Hyderabad – 500041” along with all supporting documents duly self attested by speed post or in person.
For online submissions: The applicants may upload the nomination forms and other required supporting documents by visiting the Telangana Raj Bhavan website https://governor.telangana.gov.in.
For further details or queries, please contact:
Shri B. Lourdu Raju, Liaison Officer, Raj Bhavan Mobile: 9100866066
Or send email to liaisonaofficer-[email protected]