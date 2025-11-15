Raj Bhavan Invites Nominations For The Governor’s Awards For Excellence

Nominations are hereby invited for the Governor’s Awards for Excellence for the year, 2025, recognizing individuals, institutions, organizations, Societies and Trusts that have made exemplary contributions during at least for the last five years i.e., from the year,2020 onwards in the following four (04) fields:

Women Empowerment Tribal Development Rural Health & Medical Philanthropy Corporate volunteering

In each of the field there will be two categories of awards one category is for individuals and the other category is for the Institutions/ organizations/Societies/ Trusts.

The individuals who have excelled in the above fields or have overwhelmingly supported/ promoted the respective fields for the last five years i.e., from the year, 2020 onwards can apply in Individual category.

The Institutions/ organizations/Societies/ Trusts who have done outstanding development and exemplary support to the above fields for at least last five years i.e., from the year, 2020 onwards can apply under institutional category.

These awards aim to encourage and honour outstanding achievements in the above four categories. Nominations will be thoroughly scrutinized by a specially constituted Selection Committee. Each nomination can be submitted either online or offline. The last date for submission is 5th December, 2025 by 5:00 PM.