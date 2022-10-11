Raj Bhavan turns pink to create awareness on breast cancer

Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Governor, was illuminated in pink for a third consecutive year on Monday to spread the message of hope and courage in the fight against breast cancer.

The illumination in pink is an initiative of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation headed by eminent breast cancer surgeon, Dr. P. Raghu Ram.

Impressed with the innovative breast cancer awareness initiatives spearheaded by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation over the past 15 years, and the state of the art surgical care provided by Dr Raghu Ram at KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in KIMS Hospitals, a breast cancer survivor's family has donated Rs 60 lakh to the Foundation.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was the chief guest at an event organised at Raj Bhavan to commemorate International Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

Motaparthy Chandra Subbarao contributed Rs 60 lakh to Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. The seed donation has been matched with a philanthropic contribution of over Rs 5 crore from KIMS Hospitals, which would touch the lives of 150 underprivileged patients over the next few months.

"I have pledged to waive my fee for all patients requiring surgery under this initiative. Furthermore, underprivileged patients would be receiving chemotherapy & Anti HER2 targeted therapy (which are the most expensive components of cancer care) free of cost, which are also absolutely vital to ensure survival and quality of life benefit," said Dr Raghu Ram, Founder & CEO of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation and Director & Consultant Surgeon at KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases at KIMS Hospitals.

He said since 2009 as a result of the consistent and determined efforts of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, Hyderabad has been turning pink to mark the beginning of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals said that over the past 15 years, Dr Raghu Ram has been working with missionary zeal towards creating awareness about early detection of breast cancer through a number of impactful initiatives.

The Governor said this philanthropic initiative will serve as an inspiration to many more people in the community to come forward to help those who are less fortunate.

"Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand Dr Raghu Ram's dynamic efforts and landmark initiatives that he has championed under the auspices of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. I commend him and in appreciation of his unstinting efforts, I have given permission for Raj Bhavan to be illuminated in pink for the third consecutive year to further create the much needed awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer," she said.

The Governor said during this festive season, men should gift their loved ones a screening mammogram. "Women over 40 must have an annual screening mammogram, which helps to detect breast cancer in the very early stages. Early detection saves lives. Let us dedicate this International Breast Cancer Awareness Month to spread this message," she said.