Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain occurs in Tirumala, devotees face hardships
- Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju
- Delhi High Court stays notification for electing kabaddi federation office bearers
- Raja Singh denied entry into the new Secretariat
- Cognizant to invest in AI tools like ChatGPT after firing 3,500 of its staff
- Telangana: Palamur turned into irrigation from migration, says KTR
- KTR inaugurates IT Park in Palamuru
- Audio of killing AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members to be probed
- Ramabanam Movie OTT Platform and Release Date Fixed
- Private travels bus overturns at Nallamala Ghat road in Nandyal, 20 injured
Raja Singh denied entry into the new Secretariat
Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh had an unpleasant encounter at Telangana's new Secretariat on Saturday when security personnel barred him from entering the premises on his bullet.
Hyderabad: Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh had an unpleasant encounter at Telangana's new Secretariat on Saturday when security personnel barred him from entering the premises on his bullet.
The MLA, who had come to participate in a meeting of the Greater Hyderabad People's Representatives, was turned away by the security personnel, leading to frustration.
Raja Singh explained that he had received a call from Minister Talasani, inviting him to a meeting with other city MLAs at the secretariat. He expressed his disappointment at being denied entry and asked how common people would fare if even MLAs were not allowed to enter the Secretariat. Raja Singh criticized that public representatives were not allowed to enter a building constructed with public funds.