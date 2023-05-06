Raja Singh denied entry into the new Secretariat

Hyderabad: Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh had an unpleasant encounter at Telangana's new Secretariat on Saturday when security personnel barred him from entering the premises on his bullet.

The MLA, who had come to participate in a meeting of the Greater Hyderabad People's Representatives, was turned away by the security personnel, leading to frustration.

Raja Singh explained that he had received a call from Minister Talasani, inviting him to a meeting with other city MLAs at the secretariat. He expressed his disappointment at being denied entry and asked how common people would fare if even MLAs were not allowed to enter the Secretariat. Raja Singh criticized that public representatives were not allowed to enter a building constructed with public funds.