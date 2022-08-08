Rajagopal exit: CLP holds emergency meeting

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held an emergency meeting on Monday in the wake of the acceptance of the resignation of Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Party MLC T Jeevan Reddy took part in the meeting. He made some interesting comments about Rajagopal Reddy on the occasion. He said Rajagopal Reddy was joining the team of 'Kauravas' like 'Karna' after leaving 'Pandavas' and added that Rajagopal Reddy would lose the elections in his Munugodu Assembly constituency.

Stating that the image of the ruling TRS party will increase if it won the Munugodu by-elections, he said the Congress party would form the next State government if it won the by-elections. He made it clear that the reasons cited by Rajagopal Reddy for his resignation were not correct and added that he did not pay heed to the repeated requests of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to not resign from his post.

Stating that the Congress party now has five "Pandavas", he termed CLP leader Vikramarka as "Dharma Raju", Jagga Reddy as "Bheemasena" and D Sridhar Babu as "Arjuna". Jeevan Reddy said the ruling TRS party was a sinking ship.