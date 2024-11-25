  • Menu
Rajaka Udyoga Sangam new committee elected

Rajaka Udyoga Sangam new committee elected
Adilabad: The new executive committee of the Adilabad district Rajaka Udyog Sangam was elected here on Sunday by BC Sangam president Chikkala Dattu and BC Employees president N Naveen Yadav.

Arugula Swamy was elected as the honorary president, M Swamy as the district president, A Lakshmi Narayana as the district general secretary, and O Ramesh as the treasurer.

