Rajaka Udyoga Sangam new committee elected

Adilabad: The new executive committee of the Adilabad district Rajaka Udyog Sangam was elected here on Sunday by BC Sangam president Chikkala Dattu and BC Employees president N Naveen Yadav.

Arugula Swamy was elected as the honorary president, M Swamy as the district president, A Lakshmi Narayana as the district general secretary, and O Ramesh as the treasurer.