'Rajanna Siri Pattu' sarees brand launched

Hyderabad: Pattu sarees from Rajanna Sircilla district which are gaining fast prominence in several countries are now branded as 'Rajanna Siri Pattu' Sarees. The brand of sarees-woven by Sircilla weavers was launched by the New Zealand's Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan at a programme held in New Zealand on Saturday.

The Telangana Handloom and Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao thanked Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan for launching 'Rajanna Siri Pattu'. Brand Telangana's founder Sunita Vijay and others who held the programme along with the New Zealand's Minister were complimented by KTR.

With the support of various programmes taken up by the Telangana government, the weavers from Sircilla who were once in crisis are now attracting global attention with their unique products, said the Minister. He expressed happiness that skilled weavers from Sircilla like Hari Prasad were coming out with unique products. Along with Bathukamma sarees, various unique products going by different names are woven by skilled weavers from Sircilla.

KTR conveyed a message through a video streamed at the brand's launch in New Zealand and said that all possible support would be extended by the State government to ensure Sircilla's 'Rajanna Siri Pattu' has a bright future.

Sunita Vijay got to know about the skills of Sircilla's weavers when she visited the State four years ago to witness the preparation of Bathukamma Sarees. After which she got to know about Hari Prasad. She has asked him to weave pattu sarees and facilitated orders for the products from six countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, New Zealand. In an effort to build a brand for the pattu sarees from Sircilla, the products were named 'Rajanna Siri Pattu'.

Around 300 NRIs were present in the programme along with the Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan. This was followed by a fashion show of pattu sarees from Sircilla. Sunita Vijay said that her thought to establish a separate brand for Sircilla pattu sarees through 'Rajanna Siri Pattu' has received good response from Telangana government, and NRI women. Initially, only Hari Prasad was weaving silk sarees. Now it is generating employment to 40 weavers.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed happiness to launch the brand 'Rajanna Siri Pattu'. Recalling her attachment to pattu sarees, she said she likes the sarees, and wears it whenever NRI women invite her to Bathukamma celebrations.