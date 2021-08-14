Rajapur witnesses Palle Pragathi

Mahabubnagar: Rajapur, the newly carved out mandal from the earlier Balanagar mandal, has been progressing rapidly on the development path. It has completed more than 95 per cent of all development activities stipulated by the State government.



Under Palle Pragathi development initiative taken up by the State government of Telangana, each and every village across the State have been earmarked with a set of targets to construct some basic infrastructure facilities like setting up of dumping yards, segregation sheds, construction of crematorium, installation of house-to-house tap connections under Mission Bhageeratha, setting up of Palle Pragathi Vanams, establishment of nurseries, apart from the regular development activities of construction of drainage systems, roads, demolition of abandoned walls and buildings and making the entire village safe, clean and swatch. "Before taking up the development works in the village we had taken up a padayatra to identify the problems and accordingly we discussed and charted out a development plan for the village and gave priority for construction of an underground drainage," informed Srinivas, Panchayat secretary of Rajapur.

According to Mandal Parishad officer (MPO) Venkat Ramulu, in Rajapur they had recently constructed an underground drainage system with a cost of Rs 35 lakh, by replacing earlier open drain system which was stinking and was breeding ground mosquitoes which was causing various diseases. The nursery is the largest nursery in Rajapur mandal with over 50,000 plants being nursed currently. Already 20,000 plants have been sent for plantation under the Harithahaaram programme," informed the MPO.