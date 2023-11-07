Rajendra Nagar voters speak: Unfulfilled promises and sufferings ignored

Voters express disillusionment over lacking amenities and delayed projects

Rajendra Nagar comprises three mandals and five GHMC divisions

Total voters: 5,52,535 (2,88,270 males, 2,50,546 females,80 NRIs)

535 polling stations, efforts to boost voter turnout

Prakash Goud, facing competition from BJP, Cong

Public concerns focus on education, healthcare, and employment opportunities

Residents urge improvements in essential areas for better living conditions





Rangareddy: Unlike last elections, this time the political fervour was missing among the voters, especially in Rajendra Nagar constituency on the city outskirts, as most of the people say nothing has changed in their lives during the last five years.

While the candidates of different parties have drawn their battle lines and even geared up to bring momentum to the constituency, the mood of the local voters is not yet set into motion, as most of them are not yet sure where they kept their voter ID cards after using them five years ago.

The Rajendra Nagar constituency consists of three mandals, such as Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, and Gandipet. It is further divided into five GHMC divisions that include Rajendra Nagar, Attapur, Suleman Nagar, Shastripuram, and Mailardevpally. Apart from this, the gigantic constituency covers four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), such as Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, Narsinghi, Manikonda, and Shamshabad Municipality.

This constituency has a total number of 5,52,535 voters, of which 2,88,270 are male and 2,50,546 are female electors.

Besides, there are 80 NRI, 93 service, and 39 transgender voters. To ensure seamless polling, the Election Commission (EC) sets up a total of 535 polling stations in the constituency to allow the voters franchise their right to vote.

However, the voters in Rajendra Nagar show a lukewarm response towards what it called a festival of democracy and are on the view that nothing will change this time either, just like the previous elections.

“No sincere measures were taken to address public issues in Rajendra Nagar,” rued Syed Shoukat Ali, a senior citizen from Shastripuram.

“The ruling government and officials have shown no empathy towards public suffering all these years. Basic amenities were deprived, public projects were put on hold for years, and parks in colonies were encroached upon with impunity in Rajendra Nagar without any accountability on the part of the officials concerned,” he added.

“Public projects like the road over bridge at Uddamgadda railway halt near Shastripuram, Katedan Sports Complex at Durga Nagar Cross Road, and Zoo Park-Aram Ghar grade separator are the few examples that give an insight into the impassive attitude of the government in completing the projects on time,” said Mohd Majeed, a resident of B K Puram Colony.

Three-time MLA T Prakash Goud is the BRS candidate seeking a mandate again, straight for the fourth time from the constituency. To contest him, a total of four candidates have filed their first set of nominations so far.

Apart from Prakash Goud, his toughest competitors, BJP candidate Thokala Srinivas Reddy and Congress candidate Kasturi Narender, are likely to file their nominations in a day or two.

“Issues like lack of colleges, special health care facilities, and employment at the local level have only compounded the hardships of the people all these years. Government schemes meant for the general public have actually reached only a section of society and not the whole population,” said Mahender, a resident of Rajendra Nagar.

“I do not know where I have kept my election ID card because of the growing issues all these years, especially after the pandemic has left us completely blank about the polling process. Apart from this, I question myself: Was this process truly changing the present political situation of one-upmanship?,” maintained MohdAkram, a resident of Attapur.

While the growing inflation is refusing to simmer down, the increasing health issues are taking a heavy toll on the wellbeing of the masses as well. The scope of good employment and affordable housing is also rapidly vanishing into thin air.

“Political parties with a lack of public-oriented ambitions and proactive policies are making it hard for us to remain a part of the process,” maintained M Ramesh, a resident of Rajendra Nagar.