Rajesh Reddy participates in sarpanch election campaign

Nagarkurnool: TheSarpanch election campaign has gained strong momentum across the region. As part of this, MLA Dr K Rajesh Reddy conducted campaign programmes on Sunday morning in Parvathapur and Gauraram villages of Telkapally Mandal.

He campaigned in support of the Congress party–backed Sarpanch candidates and the party-supported ward members. A large number of party workers participated in the programme with great enthusiasm.

The MLA called upon the people to elect all Congress-backed Sarpanch candidates across the constituency with a huge majority, ensuring that the villages achieve rapid development.

He emphasized that the Congress government is a pro-poor government and instructed the candidates to explain the government’s ongoing and upcoming welfare programmes to the local people.

Mandal-level Congress leaders and workers accompanied the MLA during the campaign.