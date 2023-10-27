Rajgopal’s entry jolts Munugode aspirants

Former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s re-joining the Congress party has unsettled the ticket aspirants in Munugode Assembly constituency. A day after announcing his re-entry, the former BJP leader called on K C Venugopal, the AICC general secretary, in Delhi and will be formally joining the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on October 27.



Rajgopal who is likely to get the Congress ticket for Munugode has created a flutter in the constituency, and the aspirants have started raising objections. Ch Krishna Reddy, the leading aspirant, has declared himself as the candidate, while others including PalvaiSravanthi and P Kailash Neta remain at unease and are lobbying in Delhi. “I request the party to recognise the loyalist and give a seat for a BC candidate like me,” said Kailash.

These three leaders were also the top aspirants following Reddy’s exit from the party in 2022. While Sravanthi who received the ticket unsuccessfully contested in the byelections of Munugode last year, the other two who applied once again were hopeful. “Rajgopal Reddy is a tall leader who can contest from anywhere in Telangana. My area of influence is Munugode, I request him to leave this constituency for me,” said Krishna Reddy while organising a meeting of leaders in a show of strength in Choutuppal.

The statement made by Rajgopal that he will be contesting from Munugode if the party gives him ticket has already started making rounds. “I shall be contesting from Munugode once again and if the party high command gives me a chance I am also ready to take on KCR from Gajwel,” he asserted.

During the run-up to the byelections in 2022, the party has already lost some leaders including the aspirant Palle Ravi Kumar. The journalist-turned-politician Ravi hailing from Goud caste after joining BRS is now serving as chairman of the Telangana State Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited. He had cautioned the party that failure to choose a BC candidate for byelection would be detrimental for the prospects of the party in the constituency during the run-up for the polls last year.