Rallies, prayers, and last-minute rush

Khammam: Many huge rallies marked the filing of nominations by both the BRS and opposition parties’ candidates in erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday. With just a day left for filing of nominations, majority candidates were seen taking out rallies on the day, which was said to be auspicious. In this regard, the election officials in Khammam and Kothagudem districts made special arrangements to meet the last-minute rush.

In Sathupalli, BRS candidate Sandra Venkata Veeraiah took out a massive rally with 10,000 party workers from Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, where he offered special prayers. He reached the RO office to file the nomination papers. He was accompanied by MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Dr Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy.

Other BRS candidates that filed nominations included Lingala Kamal Raju of Madhira constituency, Kandala Upender Reddy of Palair, Banoth Madan Lal of Wyra, Dr Tellam Venkata Rao of Bhadrachalam, Rega Kantha Rao of Pinapaka and B Haripriya of Yellandu.

In addition, Congress party’s Bhadrachalam candidate Podem Veeraiah also filed his nomination on the day.