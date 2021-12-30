Rallies, public meetings in Telangana banned till Jan 2

Telangana Director General Of Police Mahender Reddy said all the rallies, public meetings are banned in the state till January 2 due to the rise in Omicron cases. However, he also directed the pubs and other events to adhere to government norms.

Speaking to the media, the DGP said asked the people to hold New Year celebrations according to COVID-19 norms and also asked to cooperate with the police for smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Mahender Reddy said that the district authorities were directed to ensure the COVID-19 norms being followed. "The instructions of the health department will be followed and the government orders to hold COVID-19 tests at Hyderabad airport will be implemented. The police department is strictly implementing the COVID-19 norms in the city," the DGP said.