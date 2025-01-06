Rally held to promote cycling among students

Hyderabad -Medak: To promote safe commuting and highlight the cycling culture among students, members of the Hyderabad Cycling Group organised a cycling rally in Medak on Saturday and donated helmets to participants. According to HCG officials, a donation camp was accompanied by various interactive programmes aimed at promoting safety and sustainability. Over 100 students from Siddarth Model High School received helmets as part of the initiative.

The participants, including students, cyclists, and police officers, set an exemplary model by following safety protocols and wearing helmets donated by HCG Westspinners. The rally’s impact resonated with the Medak public, encouraging them to adopt safe commuting practices. As part of the event, a special quiz programme on sustainable commuting was conducted. During the event, participants shared their insights, and winners were awarded prizes for their contributions. The programme fostered meaningful discussions about the benefits of cycling, road safety, and eco-friendly commuting.