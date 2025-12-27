BJP leaders in state silent on train fare hike, says Siddaramaiah

Davanagere: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday criticised the Centre for increasing railway passenger fares, stating that the hike has imposed an additional burden on the common people. He alleged that BJP leaders in Karnataka have chosen not to question the fare increase and are remaining silent on an issue that directly affects the public. Speaking to reporters in Davanagere, the Chief Minister said the Union government’s decision to raise train fares was anti-people, but leaders of the ruling party at the Centre from the state were not voicing any opposition. He said those who should be standing up for the interests of the people were instead prioritising party politics.

Responding to questions on the bus–truck collision near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, Siddaramaiah said preliminary information suggested that the accident occurred due to the fault of the truck driver. According to the police, the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, crossed the road divider and rammed into the bus. The accident claimed the lives of four women, a child and the truck driver. The Chief Minister stressed the need for buses and other public transport vehicles to strictly adhere to safety norms.

He added that a detailed investigation into the accident would be conducted. Siddaramaiah

also informed that he would be leaving for New Delhi later in the day to attend the Congress Working Committee meeting.