Ramagundam: CMRF, a gift to poor patients, says MLA Chander Patel

Ramagundam: Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) is a gift to poor people suffering from serious health issues, stated MLA Korakanti Chander Patel, after distributing CMRF cheques worth Rs 8.5 lakh to about 31 beneficiaries at his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA informed that in Ramagundam constituency, CMRF cheques worth Rs 2.5 crore were sanctioned till date to poor peoplem who had initially taken treatment through LOC suffering from various kinds of illness in private hospitals.

Chander Patel said the government is committed for the development of poor people across the State. Even during the financial crisis due to lockdown after Covid-19 spread, the government had sanctioned Rs 1,500 and distributed 12 kg rice each to white ration card holder and now distributing 10 kg rice, he said.

City Mayor Dr Bingi Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor Nadipelli Abhishek Rao, corporators Dathu Srinivas, Pamukuntla Bhaskar, Addala Gattaiah, Pulinder, NV Ramana Reddy, Sarpanches Dharani Rajesh, Badaraveni Swamy, Bhadri Raju and Golusu Naga Raju were present along with others.