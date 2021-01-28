Ramagundam: NTPC distributes 25,000 papaya saplings among farmers

Ramagundam: NTPC-Ramagundam under its CSR-CD programme has distributed 25,000 Papaya saplings among 20 local farmers with financial implication of Rs 3,25,000.

At a programme at Vocational Training Centre near Sai Seva Samithi on Thursday, M Vijaya Lakshmi, Head of HR, NTPC-Ramagundam, distributed Papaya saplings among the farmers from Badripalli, Kundanpalli, Talkkalpalli, Brahamanpalli, Gunturpalli, Malkapur and Mediapalli.

Vijaya Lakshmi asked farmers to do cultivation on a scientific way to yield good returns. DS Kumar, DGM (CSR/Welfare) and CSR officials were present on the occasion.