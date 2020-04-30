Ramagundam: NTPC provides uninterrupted power supply despite lockdown

Ramagundam: The NTPC, country's largest power producer with a capacity of 62,110 MW, is successful in providing uninterrupted power supply to the country during the lockdown, since electricity is extremely critical for smooth functioning of several sectors of the economy. NTPC is also efficiently managing the coal supplies for continuous supply of electricity.



NTPC-Ramagundam, the largest thermal power station in Southern India with the installed capacity of 2600 MW, has been ensuring uninterrupted power supply and the well-being of its employees, all other workforce and CISF personnel. The power station is operating with the requisite number of employees adhering to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.

The masks have been provided to frontline workers, all employees and CISF personnel and sanitisers were placed at many places. Thermal screening has started for those, who enter the plant and administrative offices as well as those entering the township area.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, NTPC-Ramagundam distributed essential grocery items among 4,500 migrant laborers amounting to Rs 16 lakh besides handing over of Rs 99.13 lakh to Peddapalli district administration and Rs 5 lakh to Ramagundam Police Commissionerate for assistance towards providing PPEs, kits, sanitisers and masks to fight against COVID-19. In addition to this, the power station has conducted special health camps at labour colonies and distributed masks.

NTPC-Ramagundam has created a 25-bed quarantine facility to meet any future exigencies.

The township and plant areas as well as nearby project affected villages have been sanitized with disinfectant spray.

Deepthi Mahila Samithi, the ladies' club of NTPC-Ramagundam, distributed 4,000 masks among contract workers and security guards.

NTPC has contributed Rs 250 crore to the Prime Minster Cares Fund and NTPC employees have also contributed their one-day salary amounting to Rs 7.5 crore to PM Cares Fund.