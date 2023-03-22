Ramagundam: RFCL flags off 250th rake of fertilizers

Ramagundam: RFCL has dispatched 250 rakes of urea through railways in the Financial Year 2022-2023 so far.

On Tuesday RFCL flagged off 250th urea transporting goods train from Ramagundam. RFCL CGM Sudhir Kumar Jha, District Agriculture Officer Peddapalli, Adi Reddy & Asst Director of Agriculture - Kantha Rao and officials & workers of RFCL & Telangana Agricultural Department staff, flagged off the 250th the train.

In the current year financial year, RFCL have dispatched more than 8.06 lakhs Metric Ton neem coated urea to different places in Telangana and neighbouring States. Out of which, 51.40% to Telangana, 17.67 % to Andhra Pradesh, 22.07% to Karnataka, 4.34 % to Maharashtra, 2.17 % to Chhattisgarh, 2.35 % to Tamil Nadu.

On behalf of RFCL, Chief General Manager Sudhir Kumar Jha conveyed special thanks to district & State administration - Telangana and Ministry of Chemical & Fertilizers, Indian Railways & other stakeholders for their timely and continuous support for smooth running of the plant.