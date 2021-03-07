Ramagundam: Staff told to focus on effective communication

Ramagundam: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Ramagundam has organised a one-day communication workshop for senior executives through virtual mode on Saturday. Delivering the keynote address, Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager (Ramagundam & Telangana) underlined the importance of effective communication which is the building block of successful organisation. Echoing a similar view, Head of Human Resources department Vijaya Lakshmi in her welcome address said that in a competitive world, with the explosion of information and changing media scenario, the importance of communication has further multiplied. P K Laad, GM (TS) and Shri Prasenjit Pal, GM (Project) were present during the opening session. In the morning session, TS Sudhir, an independent columnist and political analyst spoke on Media Relations in Changing World, M Gopalakrishna, IAS (Retd.) delivered lecture on Leadership Communication.

In the afternoon session, Dr Anjuman Borah, Assistant professor of Journalism at Tezpur University spoke on the significance of Effective Communication in Organisations followed by lecture on Media Relations in Changing World with thrust on Print and Social Media by Joe A Scaria, a senior journalist.



Earlier, speaking on the occasion, C Elbert, DGM (Corporate Communication), SRHQ stressed on the importance of internal and external communication with major thrust on media engagement. Senior employees from Ramagundam and Telangana project attended the programme in large numbers.