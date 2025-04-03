‘Ramanavami’ song draws public praise

Khammam: A welcome song released by Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devastanam Bhadrachalam has won praise from devotees. While the birthday of Lord Rama is celebrated on Sri Ram Navami, the special event is that Ramachandra Murthy’s marriage performed as per Agamasastra. The song was launched by state Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in Hyderabad on Ugadi festival day.

The song welcomes devotees to attend the auspicious marriage of Sita and Rama in Bhadrachalam, and the Janakapuri of that day has now become the Bhadragiri of today. The temple of Bhadrachalamis being decked up for Sri Ramanavami on April 6and coronation the next day.

Renowned writer Devastanam Ramayana Pathak STG Antarvedi Krishnamacharya wrote the song. Performed by renowned vocalist Nemani Parthasaradhi, it has gone viral on social media groups. According to an Lord Rama devotee and elderly citizen of temple town, TV Ramana, no song in Bhadrachalam’s history had ever been written to express the grandeur of Swami’s marriage.

The devotees heard the song are congratulating the writer and sharing their appreciation on social media.