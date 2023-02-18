Ramappa temple set for grand makeover

Hyderabad: The famous Sri Rudreshwara Swamy Shiva temple popularly known as Ramappa temple in Mulugu district is poised for huge development thanks to the State and Central government bringing in a slew of expansion programs after the temple, which had achieved the World Heritage Site tag from the UNESCO.

The temple which belongs to Kakatiya period is the only temple in India which was named after the sculptor Ramappa. This is also one of the rare temples which withstood invasions and wars over decades and continues to stand majestically and still retains its mesmerising impression on every visitor.

This temple is now poised for greater development as the Centre has included it in the list of PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, the State government has formed the Palampet Special Development Authority to oversee the development of the temple.

While Centre would be spending Rs 75 crore by the Centre State would be spending another Rs 25 crore.

According to the officials, the temple was built during 1213 AD during the Kakatiya regime and was named after the sculpture Ramappa. The foundation stone for the works was recently laid by President of India Draupadi Murmu.

Once the works are complete it will have an international standard centre to give the importance and history of the temple in different world languages, a large parking area, public amenities, retail shops and amphitheatre, sculpture park, landscaping, e-buggies facilities for senior citizens and divyangs etc.

According to the officials, the temple premises will have good seating arrangements, walking pathways, and a lined canal to guide the natural water flows to enable the pilgrims to have a proper view of the temple which is in 27 acres of land. A 3D laser show is also proposed to project on the temple monument to captivate the pilgrims after sunset.

The temple is located close to the Ramappa Lake which is a perennial water body and hosts many festivals.

The bund along the lake is proposed to be extended to create a pathway and seating areas overlooking the lake. Floating jetties and boats will also be provided as the foot fall is on increase.