Ramoji Rao last rites to held in a while at Film City with state honours

The film industry is mourning the loss of Ramoji Rao, chairman of the Ramoji group of companies, who passed away recently.

The film industry is mourning the loss of Ramoji Rao, chairman of the Ramoji group of companies, who passed away recently. His last rites will be held today, with the funeral scheduled for 9 am. The Telangana government has made arrangements for the ceremony.

The final journey will start from Ramoji Rao's residence in Ramoji Film City, with arrangements for the funeral rites being made with state honours. A two-day mourning period has been declared in Andhra Pradesh to pay tribute to the late chairman.

In honor of Ramoji Rao, the Film Producers' Council has called for a strike in the industry on Sunday. This strike will allow members of the film industry to pay their respects to the departed leader and reflect on his contributions to the industry.

