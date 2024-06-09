  • Menu
Ramoji Rao's final procession begins in Film City, people gather in large number

The final procession of media baron Ramoji Rao began today in a somber ceremony attended by family, friends, and colleagues. Rao, who passed away at the age of 85, was a pioneer in the field of journalism and a well-respected figure in the media industry.

The procession began at Ramoji Film City, the sprawling film studio complex that Rao built in Hyderabad, India. Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects to the late media mogul, as his body was carried in a hearse adorned with flowers.

The last rites will be conducted with state honours amidst presence of large number of people.

