Ramzan symbolises love, compassion and sacrifice

State Endowments, Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha said that Ramzan symbolises mutual love, compassion and sacrifice, and called upon people to strengthen unity and brotherhood in society. She emphasised that the welfare of minorities remained a top priority for the government.

The Minister was speaking after attending the “Eid Ka Tohfa” programme as chief guest on Wednesday at Crystal Garden Function Hall in Warangal (East) constituency, where she distributed clothes to poor Muslims as part of the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, she stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the state government had been committed to the welfare of all sections of society. She added that extending support and assistance during festivals was the responsibility of the government.

Appreciating the initiatives taken for minority welfare, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing 3,500 “Eid Ka Tohfa” kits to constituencies represented by ministers. She conveyed her wishes for peace and prosperity during Eid and hoped that the distribution of gifts would help poor Muslims celebrate the festival with happiness.

Warangal District Collector Satya Sharada said that Ramzan was a sacred festival promoting sincerity, compassion and mutual respect. She stressed that cooperation among all sections was essential for development and noted that officials were working to ensure that government schemes reached every beneficiary. She added that festivals served as platforms to unite people and such initiatives further strengthened social harmony.