Ranga Reddy Additional Collector Prathik Jain inspects development works

Kondurg: Ranga Reddy District Additional Collector Prathik Jain inspected the development works in Gurrampally and Thumpally villages of Jilled Chowdariguda mandal on Tuesday.

He inspected Palle Prakruthi Vanam, nurseries, compost yards in the said villages.

The Additional Collector instructed the local officials to complete the pending works as soon as possible and warned of strict action if works were neglected. Local officials and leaders accompanied the Additional Collector during his visit.