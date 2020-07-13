Ranga Reddy: CRPF plants 2,000 trees

Ranga Reddy: CRPF Assistant Commandant Arvind along with several other members of CRPF armed forces took up a massive plantation drive and planted around 2,000 trees across Solipur ward in Shadnagar constituency on Sunday.

The Assistant Commandant said that, "Our responsibilities are not just limited to country's safety, but we also come forward for nature's safety and we feel very happy plant 2,000 trees.

He further said that 18,000 trees were already planted earlier this month across the district Arvind thanked the Ranga Reddy district collector and Shadnagar government officials to help in the plantation drive.