Shoppers Stop's Q3 profit crashes 22-fold to Rs 16.1 crore

Mumbai: Multi-brand fashion retailer Shoppers Stop Limited on Tuesday reported a sharp fall in its net profit for the third quarter, even as revenue saw a modest increase amid a challenging consumption environment.

The company’s net profit in Q3 fell steeply to Rs 16.1 crore, compared with Rs 352.2 crore in the same quarter last financial year -- marking a nearly 22-fold decline, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue during the quarter rose 2.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,415 crore from Rs 1,379 crore in the corresponding period.

Operating performance also remained under pressure. EBITDA declined 11.1 per cent to Rs 217.8 crore in Q3, down from Rs 245 crore a year ago.

As a result, the EBITDA margin slipped to 15.4 per cent from 17.7 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

Shoppers Stop said overall sales remained flat during the quarter due to a shift in the festive calendar, uneven discretionary spending and high pollution levels in North India.

Despite these headwinds, the company continued to strengthen its premium brand portfolio, which showed steady growth and increased its share in total sales.

Premium brands contributed 69 per cent of the company’s total sales during the quarter and grew 6 per cent year-on-year, with like-for-like growth also at 6 per cent.

Core business sales stood at Rs 1,516 crore, largely unchanged from the year-ago period, as per its regulatory filing.

The beauty segment continued to perform well, with sales rising 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 395 crore.

INTUNE sales recorded strong growth of 22 per cent to Rs 77 crore. Average transaction value and average selling price both increased by 7 per cent, while customer footfall rose 5 per cent on a like-for-like basis, marking the second straight quarter of growth.

During Q3FY26, the retailer expanded its presence by opening three new department stores, three INTUNE stores and one HomeStop store.

Capital expenditure for the quarter stood at Rs 35 crore, taking total capex for the year so far to Rs 89 crore.

The company also reduced its working capital during the quarter, while net debt remained stable at Rs 90 crore.