Rajasthan: Post-mortem reports to go fully online from Feb 1

Jaipur: In a major step towards making the police system paperless and transparent, the Rajasthan Police has decided to completely digitise the process of preparing Medical Legal Cases (MLC) and Post-Mortem Reports (PMR).

Acting on the directions of the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, handwritten MLC and PMR reports will be completely banned across the state from February 1, 2026.

Inspector General of Police (Crime) Param Jyoti said that in an important order dated November 17, 2025, the Rajasthan High Court clearly directed that all MLC and PMR procedures must be carried out exclusively through the MedLEaPR software and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS).

Based on this order, detailed instructions have been issued to the Additional Director General of Police (Crime) and the Inspector General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau.

Under the new system, if any MLC or PMR is prepared manually after February 1, 2026, and the prescribed software is not used, strict accountability will be imposed.

The Station House Officer (SHO), Investigating Officer, and Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned district will be held personally responsible.

In the police commissionerates of Jaipur and Jodhpur, responsibility will extend to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Commissioner of Police. As per instructions issued by the Police Headquarters (PHQ), all requests for MLC and PMR will now be generated exclusively through CCTNS.

The final reports prepared by medical officers will also be made available for download through the same system. This digital process is expected to save time, ensure transparency, and eliminate the possibility of manipulation or human interference in legal documentation.

Inspector General, State Crime Records Bureau, Ajay Pal Lamba, has directed all district superintendents of police and police commissioners to ensure strict and immediate compliance with these orders within their respective jurisdictions.