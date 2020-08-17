Ranga Reddy district receives 50 percent excess rains

Ranga Reddy: Due to continuous downpour in the district, the streams and canals are overflowing on the road. Thirty-four houses collapsed throughout the district due to the continuous rainfall with around100 lakes overflowing in the district



While the roads of LB Nagar, Maheshwaram, Serilingampally, Rajendra Nagar and Saroor Nagar are covered with rain water, the roads of Shahbad, Chevella, Yacharam, Marpally, Mominpet and Meerpet are covered by the water overflowing from canals and streams. Rains affected areas including MLR colony, Mithila Nagar Colony in Meerpet, Muncipal Corporation as the rainwater entered the houses located there.

In August month as opposed to the average rainfall 309.7 mm this year the downpour exceeded by 50 per cent reaching 484.3 mm in the district.

While mandals that witnessed the maximum rains include Hayathnagar, Balapur, Kadtal, Yacharam, Amangal, Talakondaplly, Nandigam, Kandhukuru, Abdulapurmet and Kondurg, there were13 mandals in the district that received a little more than the average rains - Farooqnagar, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar, Saroornagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Manchal, Madgul, Keshampet, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Moinabad, Kothur and Shahbad. Five mandals in the district that received normal rainfall include Shankarpally, Gandipet, Chevella and Chowdaryguda.

Shankarpally recorded the highest rainfall on Saturday (August 15) receiving 49.9 mm rain on a single day.

Coming to the destructions due to the heavy downpour, thirty-four houses collapse in the district while 5 houses collapsed in Appareddyguda, Veljerla, Kishanagar, Veerannapet, Kodicharla villages. Due to the heavy inflow of rainwater, Masab lake in Turkamyanjal, Bandam lake in Tadipatri village of Yacharam mandal, Jayathvaram village lake and Pedda Cheruvu in Kurmidha were found overflowing. Heavy down pour in Amangal mandal lead to the rainwater entering the houses and witnessed a rainfall of 35.2 mm.

Ayodha Nagar, Mithila Nagar, Sathyasai Nagar colonies in Meerpet corporation were water-logged due to the rainwater.

The roads of Kandhukuru, Amangal, Yacharam, Marpally, Mominpet and Meerpet were damaged and washed away due to heavy rainfall and overflow of streams and canals.

Hyderbad-Srisailam highway near Kandhukuru village was also water-logged due to heavy rains.















