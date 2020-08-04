X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ranga Reddy: Medical shops make hay, thanks to high demand for vitamin tablets

Medical shops make hay, thanks to high demand for vitamin tablets
x

Medical shops make hay, thanks to high demand for vitamin tablets

Highlights

The researchers say that efficacy of dietary vitamin supplements Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zincovit helps the immune system fight against Covid. Following this, researchers and healthcare experts are urging people to take vitamins daily

Ranga Reddy: The researchers say that efficacy of dietary vitamin supplements Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zincovit helps the immune system fight against Covid. Following this, researchers and healthcare experts are urging people to take vitamins daily. Consequently, medical stores are flooded with people for buying the vitamins with or without doctor's prescription. There has been a huge demand for vitamin supplements due to Covid but, recently vitamin substitutes stocks have been shrinking across all medical shops and pharmacies in the district.

As people are thinking that the vitamins might help them fight against Covid, few pharmacies and medical stores across the district are selling the vitamins in black market for higher prices assuming that pharma manufacturing companies have increased the market price of the medicines considering their high demand.

Vitamins are useful for only unhealthy and weak people but, people already in good condition might be benefited with few but, not many.

Excessive use of the vitamins can cause severe headache and nausea among the people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X