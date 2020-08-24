Ranga Reddy: Niranjan Reddy inspects Mission Bhagiratha project

Ranga Reddy: Telangana State Agriculture Minister Singhireddy Niranjan Reddy and MLC Kasireddy Narayan Reddy inspected Mission Bhagiratha project at Konapur village of Amangal mandal in the district on Sunday.

The Minister on this occasion said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched Mission Bhagiratha to ensure ample drinking water supply to remotest villages in the State. Mission Bhagiratha is a project for safe drinking water for every village and city household in Telangana State, with a budget of Rs 43,791 crore.

Nagarkurnool ZP vice chairman Balaji Singh, Amangal MPP Anitha Vijay, Kadthal MPP Kamli and other representatives were also present.