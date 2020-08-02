Ranga Reddy: Online auditing for gram panchayats from today

Ranga Reddy: Gram Panchayat online auditing of funds will begin from today (August 3).



The State government has made all the arrangements including the training of required personnel and is ready to commence the online auditing that will go on till October end.

Telangana has a total of 12,369 Gram Panchayats in 542 mandals but the online audit will begin in only 3,830 Gram Panchayats in the first spell with 336 auditors appointed State-wide.

Necessary guidelines have already been issued with a well-prepared plan to work in coordination with each other.

Panchayat secretaries were already informed about online auditing and were instructed to provide information wherever required. Telangana government which has already introduced e-office system as a major step towards paper less administration, decided to conduct online auditing in 30 per cent of its Panchayats. Online auditing was made mandatory for Gram Panchayats by 15th Finance Commission to receive further funds for development activities in rural local bodies.