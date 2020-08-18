Ranga Reddy: Provide double bedroom houses as promised says BJP Shadnagar in-charge Sree Vardhan Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Due to the heavy downpour from the last four to five days, five houses have collapsed in Veljerla of Farooqnagar mandal at Shadnagar.

Responding to these incidents, BJP Shadnagar in-charge Sree Vardhan Reddy asked the government to compensate the victims with Rs 25,000 and provide them with double bed room houses within a span of six months.

He also criticised the government stating that it is not fulfilling the promises given to the public. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that he will be providing double-bed room houses during elections, but he failed in doing so.

Yuva Morcha District vice-president Vamshi Krishna, BJP Mandal Secretary Dondala Venkatesh, Shankar Nayak, Vinod, Raghavender, Narsimha, Praveen and others were also present.