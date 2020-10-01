Ranga Reddy: Sabitha Indra Reddy attends Civil Rights Day celebrations

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, State SC, ST Commission Chairman Erolla Srinivas, Legislative Council Whip Damodar Reddy attended the Civil Rights day celebrations in Siddapur village under the supervision of District Collector Amoy Kumar on Wednesday. On the occasion, Reddy appreciated for resolving 8,000 out of 10,000 SC and ST cases across the State by SC, ST Commission as well as the Commission for creating awareness among the people on the SC, ST Act.



Everyone, irrespective of gender, should be educated and 959 gurukuls which have been set up across the State to provide education to children of poor. The government is taking measures to eradicate the caste discrimination villages. The Telangana government has introduced several reforms and schemes for the welfare of the SC, ST people.

Telangana SC, ST Commission Chairman Errola Srinivas said that they are organising Civil Rights day programmes with the aim of uniting people in villages. SCs were suffering from backwardness in education and now the government is trying to offer free education for these people. Civil Rights Day has been organised in eight thousand villages in 566 zones across the State so far.

More than eight thousand cases were settled out of ten thousand cases across the State and Rs 52 crore was paid under rehabilitation. In Ranga Reddy district, nearly Rs 3 crore has been paid under rehabilitation. He said the commission would take care of the SCs and STs.