Ranga Reddy: Special officers appointed for supervision of assessment house

Ranga Reddy: District Collector Amoy Kumar issued orders of appointing special officers for the supervision of assessment of houses in district. Collector appointed nine officers as special officers for 21 mandals in the district.



Ranga Reddy Additional Collector Prathik Jain is appointed as special officer for Amangal, Talakondapally mandals, Ranga Reddy ZP CEO Jithendher Reddy is appointed for Nandigama, Kothur mandals, ZP Deputy CEO Janaki Reddy appointed for Farooqnagar mandal, DPO Srinivas Reddy appointed for Abdullapurmet, Ibrahimpatnam mandals, Rajendranagar Divisional Panchayat officer Tarun kumar appointed for Shamshabad mandal, Shadnagar Divisional Panchayat officer Sunandha appointed for Choudherguda, Koundurg, Keshampet mandals, Ibrahimpatnam Divisional Panchayat officer Sandhya Rani appointed for Madgul, Yacharam, Manchal mandals, Chevella divisional Panchayat officer appointed for Chevella, Moinabad, Shabad, Shankarpally mandals, Kandukur Divisional Panchayat officer Srinivas appointed for Kadthal, Kandhukuru, Maheshwaram mandals for supervision of assessment of houses.