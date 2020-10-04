Ranga Reddy: Youth hold candlelight rally to protest rape incidents

Ranga Reddy: A large number of youths organised candlelight rally from Vignan College to Chaurasta in Shadnagar town.On the occasion, youth expressed regret over the rape incidents of Najiya Begum and Manisha Valmiki.

Yuvasatha Youth Convener Laxman said that India has a culture which respects every woman as their mother. Sexual assaults, atrocities and violence against women have become routine in a country where women are considered divine and has strict rules for any mistake.

He also said that not a single day would pass without incidents of rape even after the Nirbhaya act came into force.