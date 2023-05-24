Rangareddy: Bharatiya Janata Party accuses CM K Chandrashekar Rao of betrayal in Lakshmidevi Palli reservoir

Rangareddy : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders convened a press conference at the Shadnagar BJP office on Tuesday, voicing their apprehension over the alleged injustice faced by Lakshmidevi Palli reservoir residents and accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of betraying the water issue. Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, BJP’s Shadnagar Constituency in-charge, along with party leaders AP Mithun Reddy, Kammari Bhupal Chari, Depalli Ashok Goud, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, and Ande Babaiah, expressed their stance on the matter during the media briefing.

They vehemently criticised both the Congress party and Chief Minister KCR for their purported disregard for the fair distribution of river water to the undividedMahbubnagar district.

They stated that historical injustice was inflicted upon the region by the Congress, while Chief Minister KCR, who emerged as a prominent leader during the Telangana statehood movement, failed to adequately address the water issue.

They announced their firm resolve to launch a comprehensive action plan to address the concerns of Lakshmidevi Palli reservoir and to fight for the rights of the people on a huge scale. They highlighted that in 2009, KCR won as the Member of Parliament from Mahbubnagar district due to his active involvement in the Telangana movement. However, they accused KCR of subsequently neglecting the district and reneging on the promises made during his tenure as Chief Minister. They raised questions about the CM’s inaction concerning the long-pending Lakshmidevi Palli project, which has remained unresolved for over nine years. They brought attention to the release of the 72 Joint Venture relating to the project under the Palamuru Rangareddy upliftment scheme and demanded an explanation for KCR’s lack of attention towards Lakshmidevi Palli.

They expressed concerns over the disputes surrounding reservoirs such as Narlapur, Vattem, Yedula, Karivena, and Udandapur under the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme. They sought accountability for these disputes and questioned the representatives of which party were responsible for them. Emphasising their party’s commitment to project development, they asserted that they had genuine intentions in addressing the concerns of the region.

They criticised the current government, alleging incompetence and a lack of transparency in providing accurate information to the public.

The BJP leaders questioned the government’s ability to secure national status for projects and expressed doubts about its understanding of the issue. They demanded clarity, particularly regarding the potential fine of 900 crore rupees for allegedly issuing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for drinking water instead of irrigation.