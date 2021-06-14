Rangareddy: Cops bust rave party, take 30 students into custody

Rangareddy: The Kadthal police raided a farmhouse where a rave party was organised and arrested 30 students who attended it. The police also seized alcohol bottles. Acting on a tip off, the police raided a farmhouse in Kadthal mandal in the district on Sunday.

Police said that all the students were residents of Hyderabad and attended the rave party lying to their parents that they were going to attend a birthday party.

"We have taken them into custody to get more details. The farmhouse will be sealed and the family members of students will be counselled. We appeal to the youth to stay away from such events as having a criminal record will affect their careers," the police said.