Rangareddy district yet to receive good rains

Rains in June

Normal June rainfall: 94.0 mm

Rainfall as of June 25: 79.8 mm

June 2023 rainfall: 82.6 mm

Mandals classification

Deficit: Gandipet, Rajendranagar, Balapur, Chevella, Kothur, Farooqnagar

Scanty: Chowderguda, Shabad, Shamshabad

Only 8 mandals received normal showers this month

Annual rainfall numbers

Normal seasonal rainfall: 725.8 mm

Actual rainfall in June: 81.6 mm

Variation: -88.8%

Decline in rainfall over the last five years

Highest rainfall: 1225.2 mm in 2020–21

Subsequent years: 745.8 mm (2019–20), 953.5 mm (2021–22), 1120.3 mm (2022–23), 721.9 mm (2023–24), 81.6 mm (2024–25)

Rangareddy: Following a blistering spell of heat wave,the monsoon season sets into motion across the Rangareddy district. However, most of the mandals in the district are yet to begin the season with good rains, as at least six out of 27 are labelled as deficits, while three received scanty rains on Tuesday.

As against the 94.0 mm normal rainfall generally recorded in the month of June, the Rangareddy district received 79.8 mm as of June 25, as against 82.6 mm recorded last year. This marks a variation of 2.3 mm of rainfall this year compared to last year, according to the official statistics released by the district collectorate on June 25.

Although 10 out of 27 mandals received excess rainfall this month, the remaining 17 were classified as normal, deficit, and scanty when it comes to receiving showers at the beginning of the season.

The six most affected areas classified as mandals with ‘deficit’ rainfall include Gandipet, Rajendranagar, Balapur, Chevella, Kothur, and Farooqnagar, while Chowderguda, Shabad, and Shamshabad give a more alarming picture as they are tagged as districts with ‘scanty’ rainfall. Only eight mandals in the district have received ‘normal’ showers this month, the report said.

As per the official statistics, the annual normal seasonal rainfall is 725.8 mm, while the actual rainfall being recorded during this month stands at 81.6 mm with -88.8 per cent variation.

However, the year-wise data on seasonal rains in Rangareddy offers a grim picture as it shows that the volume of showers in the district continues to decline during the last five years.

Barring an arguably substantial amount of 1225.2 mm of actual rainfall recorded in the years 2020–21, the district fails to continue the same trend in the following years. According to statistics, the district received 745.8 mm in 2019–20, as against the 694.6 mm normal showers. The corresponding year saw 1225.2 mm showers in 2020–21, 953.5 in 2021–22, 1120.3 mm in 2022–23, 721.9 mm in 2023–24, and 81.6 mm in 2024–25.

Meanwhile, the hide and seek of seasonal rains continues in several parts of the district as the clouds found hovering in the air for hours are disappearing frequently without showers.