Rangareddy: Grand celebrations mark Ramadan in RR district

Rangareddy : In Rangareddy district, the fervent observance of Ramzan Eid-ul-Fitr festival illuminated the streets as Muslim communities came together in prayer and celebration.

On Thursday, amidst a backdrop of devotion, Muslim brothers congregated at the Eidgah to partake in special prayers. The Eidgahs saw a remarkable turnout, with Muslims of all ages gathering in large numbers to offer prayers dedicated to Ramadan Eid-ul-Fitr.



Thousands attended the prayers, and following the namaz, the air was filled with warm embraces and well-wishes exchanged among the faithful.



The occasion drew the attention of various politicians, who joined the festivities at the Eidgah to extend their greetings and wishes for Ramadan to the Muslim community. Notable figures such as Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, former MLAs Choulapalli Prathapareddy and Bhishma Kishtaiah, as well as municipal chairman Narendra, former chairman Viswam, and MLC candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy, were among those who conveyed their congratulations to the Muslim community. Residents across Ibrahimpatnam, Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Chevella, Shadnagar, and other constituencies in Rangareddy district echoed the sentiments of devotion as they celebrated Ramzan. Amidst the festivities, security arrangements were diligently implemented by the police to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all participants.

