Rangareddy: IDE bootcamp empowers student innovators and educators

Rangareddy : The Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, in collaboration with the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and other educational bodies, is spearheading an Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) bootcamp aimed at nurturing creativity and entrepreneurial skills among students, teachers, and school principals.

Scheduled for April 4 to 5 and April 9 to 10, the IDE bootcamp is set to equip participants with the essential tools and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Held at Vardhaman College of Engineering, the bootcamp features renowned speakers, design experts, and incubation heads delivering training sessions at nine locations across the country.

The bootcamp, launched under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and AICTE, commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by dignitaries including AICTE Chairman Professor T G Seetharam and Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Telangana government. Attendees were also joined by representatives from the Wadhwani Foundation, further enriching the programme's scope and impact.

Over the course of two days, participants from various States across India will undergo immersive training sessions aimed at fostering a human-centred approach to innovation. Through a series of workshops and group activities, attendees will explore design thinking methodologies, business model development, and the Indian entrepreneurial landscape.

Notable contributions from Nodal Centre Heads Dr JVR Ravindra and Professor Vivek Kulkarni, along with other educators, have played a pivotal role in shaping the bootcamp's curriculum and guiding participants through their innovation journey.

With the participation of over 350 innovators and educators from schools nationwide, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, the IDE bootcamp promises to ignite creativity and inspire the next generation of innovators.