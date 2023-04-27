Rangareddy: Junior Panchayat Secretaries SEEK permanent jobs as probation period ends

Rangareddy : Junior Panchayat Secretaries in Rangareddy district are demanding permanent employment after completing their four-year probationary period. The employees have warned of an indefinite strike if their demands are not met. Despite giving up high-paying jobs in private industries, many individuals took up positions as Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the district.

The probation period for Junior Panchayat Secretaries is twice as long as that for other government jobs, lasting for four years instead of two. The probationary period ended on the 11th of this month, and the employees are demanding that they be made permanent.

The government had issued a notification for the appointment of Junior Panchayat Secretaries in 2019, and 353 employees were appointed in Rangareddy district. Initially, they received a probationary salary of Rs15,000. However, following backlash from job applicants demanding permanent employment, the Chief Minister of the State, K Chandrashekar Rao, increased their wages to Rs28,719 in the assembly session and extended their probationary period by another year.

They have been tasked with implementing government programmes such as Haritha Haram, sanitation, birth and death registration certificates, permission for housing construction, property mutation certificates, shop licenses, job assignments, disaster management, and other tasks. The increase in workload has caused some employees to resign, and the government is now regulating outsourcing in their positions by imposing rules on outsourcing.

There are currently 353 Junior Panchayat Secretaries in the district, of which 303 have completed their probationary period. The remaining employees are being appointed as outsourcing executives.

The employees have expressed concern about their job security and are demanding permanent employment. The government is yet to respond to their demands, and an indefinite strike could be on the horizon if a resolution is not reached soon.