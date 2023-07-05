Rangareddy: Neglected nook of knowledge poses danger to Rajendranagar citizens

Rangareddy: Despite being aware of the imminent danger posed by the dilapidated old library structure in Ambedkar Nagar, Rajendranagar, both the GHMC officials and ZillaGrandhalayaSamstha, Ranga reddy are yet to take the matter seriously. Meanwhile, the local residents live in constant fear of a potential disaster.

Constructed in 1975, the old library occupied an area of 100 square yards in Ambedkar Nagar, Premavathipet village, serving as a valuable source of knowledge for Rajendranagar community for nearly 48 years. However, with the construction of a new library building on a neighboring 210 square yards of land in 2012, the old structure fell into neglect.

Cracks have now emerged on the walls of the old library from all sides, while the unchecked growth of shrubs over the years has further weakened the structure, endangering the lives of those living nearby.

For the past 48 years, neither the ZillaGrandhalayaSamsthaRangareddy nor the newly established GHMC administration have paid attention to the deteriorating condition of the structure, despite its clear threat to the safety of the local community.

“We live in constant fear of an impending incident as the wall of the old library adjacent to our house could collapse at any moment. The overgrown shrubs have made the structure vulnerable, and we have even witnessed snakes emerging from the walls,” said Laxmammam, a 65-year-old resident living in close proximity to the old library.

PachaSrinivaslu, the National President of the Schedule Caste Right Protection Society and Education Wing, urgently appeals to the concerned authorities to prioritise the issue. Although officials from ZillaGrandhalayaSamstha,Rangareddy visited and assessed the dilapidated structure last year, the fate of the old building still hangs in the balance. Even the GHMC officials conducted a visit last year, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, but no measures have been taken thus far to address the problem. Immediate action is necessary to address the risks posed by the deteriorating structure before a potential disaster occurs.