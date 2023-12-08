Live
Rangareddy: Officials to speed up Rurban scheme
Rangareddy: In a proactive move towards accelerated development, District Collector Bharti Holikeri emphasised the expeditious completion of projects allocated through the Rurban scheme. A review meeting convened on Thursday brought together officials concerned to discuss the progress and address any delays.
Bharti Holikeri oversaw various developmental initiatives. The projects under scrutiny included the construction of Anganwadi centers, additional classrooms in schools, compound walls, kitchen shades, and Panchayat buildings in Shankarpallimandalin Chevellaconstituency.
During the meeting, the Collector directed the officials to promptly finish any pending works, underscoring the importance of timely project completion for the overall benefit of the community. The call for swift action aligns with the commitment to enhancing local infrastructure and services through the Rurban scheme.
District Rural Development Officer Prabhakar, EE (PR) Srinivas Reddy, EE (EW) Kumar, EE Prabhakar Reddy, Shankarpalli MPDO Venkaiah, and other officials were present.