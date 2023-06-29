Rangareddy: President to attend Alluri Sitaramaraju’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations

Rangareddy: The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will be attending125thbirth anniversary programme of Alluri Sitaramaraju at Gachibowli Stadium on July 04, 2023. To ensure a smooth visit, District Collector Harish called a meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements for this grand occasion.

During the meeting, Collector emphasised the importance of coordination among different departments involved in organising the President’s visit. Close collaboration and flawless arrangements were stressed upon, and road repairs and barricading along the designated routes for the President’s travel were given top priority. The police force received instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and enhanced security throughout the President’s visit. Uninterrupted power supply, medical team deployment, and proper sanitation programs were also highlighted as crucial aspects of the arrangements.

The Collector emphasised the significance of meticulous planning and strict adherence to protocol to avoid any mistakes or shortcomings during the President's visit. Officials from all departments were urged to synchronise their efforts and work seamlessly together to ensure a flawless execution of the President’s visit.

RDO Chandrakala, District Medical Health Department Officer Venkateshwar Rao, Roads and Buildings Officer Shravan Prakash, Trans Co Officer, Fire Department Officer, Kshatriya Association President Nagaraju, Member Ramakrishna, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.