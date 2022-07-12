Rani Rudrama Devi is an inspiration to women: Governor Tamilisai

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Governor of the State, Tamilisai Soundararajan said Rudrama Devi, who ruled the Kakatiya empire, was the most courageous person, a source of pride for the Telugu nation and her life was an inspiration and ideal for women.

On Tuesday, as a part of a programme under Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham, the State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Chandupatla village of Nakrekal mandal of Nalgonda district.

Chandupatla village had a rare and important inscription with a history of hundreds of years.

The villagers received the Governor in a grand note, she visited the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi and paid rich floral tributes to the picture of Rani Rudrama Devi.

Later, she visited the stone inscription of Chandu which mentions the death of Rani Rudrama and paid tributes at the inscription.

On this occasion, the Governor said that Rani Rudrama did not get enough name and stressed on the need of propagate the history of Rudrama Devi.

She opined that historical place Chandupatla should be developed as a tourist place.

She interacted with the villagers of the Chandupatla and informed them that she came to their village to pay respect to Rani Rudrama Devi, queen and warrior of Kakatiya dynasty who died here in warfare.

Villagers in their plea to Governor, stressed on construction of a welcome arch at the entrance of the village to show the importance of Kakatiya dynasty.

While heading towards Chandupatla village, Governor convoy had to cross the road on which water is flowing due to overflow of Pedda Cheruvu of Chandupatla

Additional Collector V Chandra Shekhar, DRO Jagadishwar Reddy, DPR O Srinivas, State Archeology and Heritage Department officials Bujji, Aditya Sharma, Panchayat Raj, EE Tirupatia, Nakrekal MPDO Venkateshwar Rao, Commissioner Balaji and local people's representatives participated.







