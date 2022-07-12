Rani Rudrama Devi pride of Telugus: Governor Tamilisai

Nakrekal ( Nalgonda ): State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Rudrama Devi, who ruled the Kakatiya empire, was the most courageous person, a source of pride for the Telugu nation, and her life was an inspiration and ideal for women.

Taking part in the one day programme under Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham, the Governor visited Chandupatla village of Nakirekal mandal of Nalgonda district.

Chandupatla village had a rare and important inscription with a history of hundreds of years.

The villagers welcomed the Governor in a grand manner. She visited the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi and paid rich floral tributes.

Later, she visited the stone inscription of Chandu which mentions the death of Rani Rudrama and paid tributes at the inscription.

On this occasion, the Governor said that Rani Rudrama did not get enough name and stressed on the need to propagate the history of Rudrama Devi.

She opined that the historical place Chandupatla should be developed as a tourist place.

She interacted with the villagers and informed them that she came to their village to pay respect to Rani Rudrama Devi, queen and warrior of Kakatiya dynasty who died here in warfare.

villagers in their plea to Governor, stressed on construction of a welcome arch at the entrance of the village to show the importance of Kakatiya dynasty.

Meanwhile, while heading towards Chandupatla village, Governor convoy had to cross the road was flooded with rainwater due to overflow of Pedda cheruvu of Chandupatla.

Local public representatives and officials also participated in the programme.