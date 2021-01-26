Rasamayi Balakishan at it again!

Mahabubabad: Dhoom Dhaam fame and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, who made controversial remarks on Telangana development some time ago, has come up with a debatable comment. Although it appeared not aimed directly at his party TRS, it implies that his hands were tied on certain issues. The video clip of Rasamayi went viral on social media on Monday although he made the remarks while speaking at a private function here on Sunday. "It's difficult to be a legislator. We cannot speak as we like. It's more like working with a limited company. One has to oblige the guidelines of his company or else to leave it," Rasamayi said, amid laughter of the attendees.



Poets and artistes have lost their natural self and started to sing paeans of individuals, he said. Further, he said that silence of the poets and artistes in the society is more dangerous than cancer. Rasamayi also said that he lost his freedom much against his will and wish.

Balakishan said that he had lost his natural self as an MLA of the ruling party and became an enemy to many. "Several people distanced from me after I became MLA," he said. Many artistes, who actively participated in the Telangana agitation, were angry with me as they didn't get jobs, he said. Actor R Narayana Murthy and singer Jayaraj were among others present.