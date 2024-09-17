Ration cards to be issued soon says Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad : The ration cards will soon be provided to all eligible families and applications for these cards will be accepted beginning from October.

The cabinet sub-committee which held its fourth meeting on Monday decided to finalise the modalities for ration cards by this month-end. The sub-committee led by Uttam Kumar continues to study best practices of other States and also re-examine proposals for eligibility criteria. The Minister informed that the next meeting will finalise modalities and will invite applications for ration cards from October. The ongoing consultation process will be completed this month. Briefing mediapersons along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy at Jala Soudha in Erramanzil, Uttam said that the proposed criteria for eligible beneficiaries on income levels and land possession was also under reconsideration.

Proposed eligibility criteria include an annual income limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, ownership of less than 3.5 acres of wetland or 7.5 acres of dry land in rural areas, and an annual income limit of Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. The focus in urban areas will be on annual income rather than land ownership.

Currently, there are 89.96 lakh ration cards in use, benefiting approximately 2.81 crore people across the state. The Minister assured that every eligible family will receive ration and health cards, as promised by the ruling Congress party.

The Minister urged the stakeholders to submit their suggestions by September 19. He said if everyone including Opposition parties take part in the consultation process and submit their suggestions within the said date, the process can be expedited.