Ravi Foundation conducts free medical camp in tribal thanda
Narayanpet: Withan aim to create awareness on seasonal diseases and other health issues among the tribal and other rural communities , Ravi Foundation, under the guidance of its founder Dr Shekhar, conducted a free medical camp at Gajulayya Thanda in Marikal mandal in the district on Sunday.
The programmme was held in collaboration with Ravi Children’s Hospital, drawing enthusiastic participation from locals.
During the camp, Dr. Mounika, a pediatric specialist from Ravi Children’s Hospital, conducted health check-ups of children and educated parents on common monsoon-related illnesses and preventive care.
The hospital also distributed free medicines to the children after thorough medical examinations.
In addition to pediatric services, the camp extended BP and sugar level screenings for adults, catering to the wider healthcare needs of the village.
The initiative was well received by villagers, with students, their parents, and elders expressing heartfelt gratitude to the hospital staff and the Ravi Foundation team.